Cyber Monday Deal: Aussie Broadband knock $30 off NBN 1000 plans

Credit: Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband are sending off this year's Cyber Monday in style, announcing flash sales on both their NBN 250 and NBN 1000 broadband plans.

Those looking at signing up for one of Aussie Broadbands NBN 1000 plans can save $30/month for the first six months by using the code CYBER30 at checkout.

If NBN 250 is more your speed, you're also able to save a bit of money here. Using the promo code CYBER20 will save you $20/month for the first six months. 

Both of the above promotions expire at midnight tonight. If you're going to take advantage of them, it's worth making your move before then.

The only potential snag here is that Aussie Broadband's NBN 1000 and NBN 250 plans aren't available to just anyone with an NBN connection.

According to the company, NBN 1000 plans are available to all FTTP connections and around 7% of HFC connections while NBN 250 plans are available to all FTTP connections, and approximately 70% of HFC connections.

If you're out of luck, don't fret. You can still take advantage of Aussie Broadband's other Black Friday promotions. Available with all Aussie Broadband NBN100 plans, the promo code BLACK20 nets you a $20 discount each month for the first six months.

There's also a similar deal running that gets you a $10/month discount on NBN50 plans. To get in on this one, use the promo code BLACK10.

These deals run until December 4th, so take advantage using the widget below while you still can:

Fergus Halliday
