Black Friday Deal: 15% off Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Surface Book 3

Surface Book 3

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft's online store is running a slew of Black Friday deals for their own house-brand hardware, including the Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3 and Surface Laptop 3.

As part of the promotion, shoppers can grab any of the above for 15% off and they'll get a free select accessory on top of that. Click here to take advantage of the deal, which will last until the 1st of December.

In our review of the Surface Pro 7, we wrote that "Surface pioneered the Windows tablet market and has delivered a quality experience generation after generation in the years since. Nothing has changed in that regard. Right now, the Surface Pro 7 is the best Windows tablet you can buy."

Meanwhile, our Surface Book 3 review found that "Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 attempts to be all things for all people: the PC you create with during the day, and the laptop you relax with at night. Honestly, Microsoft’s vision of a big, beautiful workstation/tablet/gaming PC/productivity machine has always deeply resonated with me. It's hard to find a gaming PC with such an excellent keyboard, or a productivity laptop with such a powerful GPU inside. All of this is elegantly wrapped, with the Surface bow on top. This is Microsoft’s premier PC experience.

Of course, Microsoft's Surface range isn't the only deal to be found here. They're also running up to 40% off select gaming accessories and up to 40% off select Bowers and Wilkins headphones.

Fergus Halliday
