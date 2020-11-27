Black Friday Deal: 60GB of mobile data for $28 through Circles.Life

Circles.Life Logo Credit: Circles.Life

As part of this year's Black Friday sales, Circles.Life are tripling the data on their $28/month plan.

The promotion means that instead of paying $28/month for 20GB of monthly data you get 60GB (plus 3GB of bill shock protection data) for the first twelve months you're with Circles. Since it's not a lock-in contract situation, you're free to leave find fortune elsewhere after that or at any point during the process really.



Kristen Holden, head of Australia at Circles.Life says that "We believe data is as fundamental as air and water, and nobody should have to ration their usage. With no lock-in contracts and a generous amount of data, this offer is sure to appeal to data-hungry Aussies who are looking for a great, flexible plan with big savings."

If you haven't heard of before, they launched into Australia last month with a focus on the customer experience and a bespoke app that promises to become more feature rich over time.

