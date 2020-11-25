Sound right at home with Poly

New range of speakerphones targets the work from home and small business market

Poly Sync 20 Credit: Poly

The Poly Sync Family is a new line of smart, USB and Bluetooth speakerphones that use proprietary microphone technology to track the talker, not the noise.

The Poly Sync 20, Poly Sync 40 and Poly Sync 60 speakerphones are designed to enable the need to work from anywhere – whether that be a remote work location, at home or a conference room in the office.

The speakerphones offer USB and Bluetooth connectivity options while intelligent microphones can easily detect voices throughout a room to enable crisp audio quality for both work and entertainment. For seamless voice integration connect Poly Sync speakerphones to either Siri or the Google voice assistant.

“Most of the workforce in the region and across the world, is transitioning towards a hybrid working model”, Poly managing director for A/NZ, Andy Hurt, said.

“The Poly Sync family redefines speakerphones moving forward. More importantly, the elevated user experience that enterprise-grade gear brings to the table will be key to enhancing productivity for every work style.”

Poly has one of the largest product portfolios for the Zoom platform, and Poly Sync 20 has received Zoom’s Personal USB Speakerphone certification.

With top class audio and a three-microphone array, Poly Sync 20 and Poly Sync 20+ speakerphones are a personal speakerphone, a portable music speaker and a smartphone charger all-in-one. Advanced digital signal processing algorithms ensure both sides of the call can be heard clearly, simultaneously, and a programmable button allows users to personalise the Poly Sync 20 with their favourite functions such as music pause/play or voice assistant – with a single touch. The Poly Sync 20+ includes a BT600 USB adapter for seamless Bluetooth connectivity options.

The Poly Sync 40 speakerphone features even bigger sound than the Poly Sync 20, with microphones that allow for greater pickup range as well as convenient smartphone charging capabilities to support today’s hybrid work environments. IT or the user can choose to wirelessly daisy chain two units to adapt and expand the reach within varied conference room sizes.

Poly Sync 40 features a long-lasting battery with up to 20 hours of talk time, according to Poly, and the automatic Bluetooth unpairing option allows users to quickly disconnect Bluetooth devices after a meeting.

The largest speakerphone in the family, the Poly Sync 60, incorporates all the features found in the Poly Sync 20 and 40, but is designed for larger meeting spaces and conference rooms. With a six-microphone array and intelligent LED features, the device can automatically track voices within the meeting room and adapt to make sure the other end of the call has a great audio experience. Connect a USB video camera to the device for complete AV connectivity.

Poly Sync 20 is expected to be available in Australia before Christmas while Poly Sync 40 and Sync 60 will be available in 2021

For more information on pricing and availability visit here.