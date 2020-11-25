Should you upgrade your old Ryzen to a new Ryzen?

Got a Ryzen 1000, 2000 or 3000 and considering an upgrade? Here's what we think.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Gordon Mah Ung

Intel users aren't the only ones jealous of the gobsmacking performance of AMD's new Ryzen 5000. Those on older versions of Ryzen are probably green with envy too.

Before you wade into the scrum of trying to buy one of AMD's hot new Ryzen 5000 chips, though, you should know whether it's really worth upgrading or not. 

Generation-over-generation upgrades are rarely ever worth it, whether you're talking CPUs or GPUs. To see if that applies here, we collected CPU performance figures from chips we've tested internally and supplemented them. This means they're a little less precise, but because the test, Cinebench R15, is mostly a pure compute test, it's precise enough for this purpose.

Cinebench is a 3D modelling test, which doesn't mean it will map directly to, say, browsing, Office or most light work. But it's still an easy way to visualize just how much computing power is in a PC. A higher score in Cinebench generally tracks with overall performance increases. 

First we'll look at single-threaded performance across the four generations of Ryzen CPUs. Rather than multi-core, which might give you a better performance in 3D modelling, video editing, and other CPU-intensive workstation apps, single-threaded performance tends to dictate responsiveness of most Office (but not all) tasks, browsing, and most (but not all) photoediting tasks, along with other lighter-duty work.

In the charts that follow, we've color-coded the four different Ryzen series for easier reading: 

  • 1st generation (Ryzen 1000): Purple
  • 2nd generation (Ryzen 2000): Yellow
  • 3rd generation (Ryzen 3000): Green
  • 4th generation (Ryzen 5000): Red
  • (If you're wondering what happened to the 4000-series of desktop chips, read this.)
red on red 1t IDG

First we'll say AMD has made huge strides in single-threaded performance, from the original best-of-generation Ryzen 7 1800X in 2017 to the best-of-generation Ryzen 9 5950X in 2020. That's nearly a recorded 82-percent performance increase. From the best of generation Ryzen 7 2700X, you're looking at a 56-percent performance increase. The best of generation Ryzen 9 3900XT cuts that down to 25 percent, which is still a huge boost in generation-over-generation single-threaded performance.

Big, long bars are cool to look at, but single-threaded performance tends to be harder to perceive in actual experience. If, for example, you're running a task in Microsoft Office that takes 3 seconds on a 1000-series Ryzen, will you really feel like your world was rocked if it takes 1.5 seconds with a 5000-series Ryzen? On the other hand, if it's a painful 30-second file conversion using some old legacy application that you can cut down to 15 seconds—then yes, it might be worth it to you.

For a lot of people using 3000-series Ryzen parts, moving to a new Ryzen 5000 for mostly single-threaded tasks will yield better performance, but probably not the best return on investment for a direct upgrade. A 2000-series Ryzen or 1000-user however, will definitely yield very good returns from an upgrade.

But what about gaming?

The one big caveat to all of this is gaming performance. With the Ryzen 5000, AMD has finally pulled ahead of Intel in gaming. You may see anywhere from 5- to 20-percent better gaming performance going from a 2000-series part to Ryzen 5000. You might see that in a few games with Ryzen 3000, too.

If you're ready to jump with with both feet from hearing this news, keep in mind that you need to pair the CPU with a very fast and very expensive GPU, and also play at lower resolutions with the aim of high refresh rates. That's because at higher resolutions, most games are bottlenecked by the graphics card, and the CPU's influence on game performance decreases greatly.

Take, for example, a PC used for gaming 80 percent of the time, configured for playing games at 4K resolution. If we were to configure it with a Ryzen 7 2700X and GeForce RTX 3080, or a Ryzen 7 5800X with a GeForce RTX 3070, the latter is the preferred configuration most of the time.

Should you upgrade your Ryzen for multi-core performance?

Another big reason to consider upgrading your Ryzen is multi-core performance. That's the house Ryzen was built on, and we can say there is a lot of value to doing an upgrade—if you're coming from the right place.

Cinebench's multi-core benchmark results, for example, suggest the performance you could see in similar heavy-duty applications such as 3D modelling, video editing, and most workstation-level tasks that tend to scale well with increases in core count.

red on red IDG

If you look at the chart from a distance, you can see the impressive strides AMD has made with every generation. From the original ground-breaking Ryzen 7 1800X in 2017 to the Ryzen 9 5950X in 2020, multi-core performance has jumped by 182 percent.

Unlike single-threaded tasks, where even a 20-percent increase probably won't be felt most of the time, multi-core tasks tend to take longer, and the yields from increasing core count is more noticeable.

If, for example, you're doing an encode on your 8-core Ryzen 7 1800X and the encoder scales with core count (as most modern ones do), you could potentially cut an encode from 2 hours to 45 minutes by moving to a new 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X. If you're doing 3D modelling, the speedups would typically be huge as well.

So yes, generally moving to the latest Ryzen 5000 will yield huge returns. Before you start your hunt, realize that while Ryzen 5000 is impressive, the returns aren't as impressive if you already have a high-core count chip.

For example, if you have a 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X, moving to a 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X isn't going to rock your world. But going from a 8-core Ryzen 7 3700X to a 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X will indeed give you that multi-core oomph you're looking for.

Related stories: 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?