Circles.Life are running a thrifty data deal for Click Frenzy

Circles.Life are temporarily slicing $10/month off the asking price for any of their three post-paid plans.

Tied to the latest incarnation of Click Frenzy, Circles' latest promotion lets new customers get the MVNO's $18/month 8GB plan for $8/month by using the code JOINTHEFRENZY at checkout. Alternatively, you can nab the $28/month 20GB plan for $18/month or the $38/month 100GB plan for $28/month by using the code SUPERFRENZY instead.



The devil in the details here is that the discount for the 100GB and 20GB plans lasts a full twelve months while those who opt for the 8GB plan will only get the discounted rate for six months. Essentially, if you opt for 100GB or 20GB plan, you'll save a total of $120 over the course of a year. If you go for 8GB, you're looking at $60 of savings over six months.



If you haven't heard of before, they launched into Australia last year with a focus on the customer experience and a bespoke app that promises to become more feature rich over time.

This deal lasts until 9PM on the 13th of November. Click here to take advantage.





