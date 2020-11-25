Samsung’s tough work tablet

Suitable for businesses across a wide range of sectors, and the home office when needed

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab Active3 is a work-centric ruggedised tablet suitable for a broad range of uses.

The follow-up to the popular Tab Active2 is MIL-STD-810H certified to handle some of the world’s toughest jobs in harsh conditions; its shock absorption withstands drops of up to 1.5m with an inbox protective cover, and it is IP68-rated dust-proof and water resistant.

It also suits small business tradesmen and anybody working outdoors and is flexible enough to be hooked up to the home office when required.

The device comes with a Exynos 9810 processor, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Wi-Fi 6 with MIMO delivers high speed Wi-Fi connectivity.

The long-lasting, replaceable 5050mAh battery also supports fast charging through USB and POGO pins. And for businesses that use tablets in a fixed location like a kiosk, Tab Active3 now supports No Battery Mode for power without a battery.

According to Samsung, the Tab Active3 offers a PC-like experience wherever work takes you. Samsung Dex is now available on the device, ensuring dual-screen functionality so tasks can be picked up from anywhere, whether in the office, or in the field. Features include:

Two cameras: The 13MP rear camera provides is ideal for both taking pictures or scanning detailed documents and the 5MP front camera is suited to video or conference calls.

Augmented reality: Google ARCore is now supported and enables new augmented reality services such as remote training.

Quick Access: The Active Key on the side of the device allows instant access to the apps or programs used most often; great for emergency calls, scanning or Push to Talk and so much more.

Retail ready: Galaxy Tab Active3 is optimised for camera-based barcode scanning to help retailers easily manage inventory and scan products for purchase. The Tab Active3 also supports NFC with EMV Level 1 for payment. Touch sensitivity: When turned on in the settings, Touch Sensitivity allows professionals to continue using the Tab Active3 while wearing gloves.

IP68 Certified S Pen: For signature capture and managing complex documents in gloved environments, the S-Pen is also water and dust resistant.

The Tab Active3 and the rugged XCover Pro smartphone, will support up to three generations of Android OS upgrades. It is also protected by Samsung Knox, a defense-grade security platform as well as regular Android security updates. Samsung Knox can also be customised by IT administrators to manage the programs and apps used across the business; giving complete control over the mobile fleet and allowing employees to focus on the job at hand.

Samsung Electronics Australia head of enterprise and government, IT and mobile, Danny Mandrides said, “This year, we have seen the lines between work and home come closer than ever. Businesses are looking for more flexible and agile ways of working, so we are doubling down in our commitment to bringing mobility solutions that help businesses meet their goals at any time, from anywhere.

“We are proud to further expand our portfolio of business-ready mobility solutions by launching the new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 in Australia. The Tab Active3 is a ruggedised tablet designed to empower businesses to have a workforce that is both mobile and resilient – whether in the office or out in the field.”

The Tab Active3 is now available from Samsung's Business page and select Telco and IT Distribution and Reseller partners.