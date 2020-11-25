Alcatel’s latest cheap smartphone raises the bar

For under $200 there’s a lot of goodies in the 1SE

Credit: Alcatel

TCL Communication has unleashed its latest cheap smartphone, the Alcatel 1SE, and it’s certainly a step up from its predecessor, the 3V.



The sub-$200 device features an AI triple-rear camera and impressive display technology, and is a reminder of how fast mobile technology and innovation has evolved, with such technologies appearing in much more expensive, flagship devices just a few years ago.

With 22 manufacturing facilities, 28 research and development centres – including more than 10 joint laboratories – and its own display business, TCL set about giving its Alcatel-branded sub-$200 devices even better looks more.

How much has it changed? The easiest way to chart the growth is by comparison. The 2016 Alcatel POP 4 had a 8MP rear camera, a 2500mAh battery capacity, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory on a 5-inch HD display. The 2018 Alcatel 3V saw improvements in larger, higher quality displays with an 18:9 ratio, better battery life and dual camera technology.

Credit: Alcatel

The new Alcatel 1SE (2020) is an entirely different beast again with its 13MP+5MP+2MP rear camera that includes a 120-degree wide angle lens, a 4000mAh battery, 4+64GB Memory, fingerprint security and a 6.22-inch HD+ Vast Display with 87.18 per cent screen to body ratio.

For under $200, it’s an impressive set of goodies.

“Affordable smartphones play an essential role in the industry, offering accessibility to technology to those who can’t or don’t want to fork out the exorbitant cost of a new flagship smartphone,” Alcatel VP and regional managing director, South-East Asia and Pacific, Sam Skontgos says. “We take pride in being able to really drive inclusions and offer consumers features that were in much more expensive devices just a few short years ago.”

The device’s 6.22-inch HD+ Vast Display delivers vibrant colours, housed with 2.5D glass on the front and radial texture on the back. It looks good and feels good in the hand.

Smarter photography

The Alcatel 1SE AI triple-camera setup can take quality photos of everything, whether it be folks, food fireworks, with its 13MP main lens, 5MP super wide-angle and 2MP depth lens. The AI scene detection automatically optimises the setting in real time to capture 12 different subjects and scenes for quality colour, detail and lighting of images.

Credit: Alcatel

It has a 120-degree wide-angle lens, while portrait mode blurs any background in real time for studio-like pictures. The front-facing 5MP camera with LCD flash will appeal to selfie snappers.

And it’s easy to use: a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side of the phone provides users with endless information, helping them get on with their daily tasks quickly and effortlessly.

The Alcatel 1SE is available at JB Hi-Fi both in-store and online for $199.



