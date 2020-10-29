Logitech dials up great sound and a handy mouse

Credit: Logitech

Logitech has announced the Z407 Bluetooth computer speakers with subwoofer and a wireless control dial.

The dual position speakers offer immersive sound, deep bass and clarity and are ideal for work or gaming spaces.

The Z407 features an expertly tuned 2.1 speaker system with 80 watts of peak power. Logitech says the speakers deliver crisp high notes, powerful mid and low-range notes and deep bass. The ported, down-firing subwoofer adds a rich, room-filling experience to music, movies, and games.

The dial is something a little different. With a 20-metre wireless range, the dial lets users adjust the sound from their desktop or from across the room. Press it and spin it to play, pause, skip or rewind tracks, mute, control volume and enable bass mode. Mute/Unmute works when connected via 3.5 mm input. Play/Pause/Skip/Rewind controls work when connected via USB or Bluetooth.

The Z407’s oval-shaped, graphite gray, satellite speakers are designed to be multi-positional, so users can stand them upright or lay them on their side. They are designed to easily fit under a monitor.

With multiple ways to connect, users can watch movies, stream music and play their favourite games from a computer, smartphone, or tablet as the Z407 supports Bluetooth 5.0, USB audio, and the 3.5 mm auxiliary input.

The Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers with subwoofer and wireless control are available from Logitech.com and select retailers. RRP: AU$149.95.

Environmentally-friendly mouse a hand and space saver

Logitech’s new Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse is an ergonomic space-saving solution ideal for tight workspaces and busy desks.

Credit: Logitech





Leveraging Logitech’s ErgoLab – a scientific and human-centered approach to creating products and solutions that help people feel better – the new trackball delivers a true ergonomic experience. Ergo M575’s thumb control can be used anywhere you need to work, with no movement needed for your arm to move the cursor. Logitech claims the angled scroll wheel keeps fingers in a more natural, relaxed position for all-day comfort.

The trackball mouse is available in graphite and off-white colors, and provides palm support for a wide range of hand sizes. It easily connects to devices through its included USB receiver or through Bluetooth Low Energy and works perfectly with PCs, Mac or iPad. A provided AA battery that lasts up to 24 months when using the wireless receiver.

Logitech designed Ergo M575 for sustainability. A portion of the plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic — 50 per cent for the graphite and 21 per cent for off-white. The mouse’s paper packaging is also sourced from FSC(R) -certified forests.

The Ergo M575 is simple, easy-to-use and naturally fits in the hand.