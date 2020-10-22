The Acer Swift 3x boasts Intel's new Iris Xe Max discrete GPU

Acer's latest Swift 3x includes the Iris Xe Max GPU, which a report says is the Iris Xe HPG that Intel disclosed earlier this year

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Acer

What was known previously as the Intel Xe HPG discrete graphics chip for laptops appears to be officially branded as the Iris Xe Max, and will appear in Acer’s latest Swift 3x laptop.

Acer’s new Swift 3x (SF314-510G), announced Wednesday, lists the laptop’s graphics capabilities as the “Iris Xe Max,” the brand that PCWorld discovered in an Intel sizzle reel in September. The Verge was granted some hands-on time with the new device (but not permission to run any graphics benchmarks) and confirmed that the Iris Xe Max is indeed Intel’s new discrete GPU. It will be paired with Intel’s new Tiger Lake CPUs, specifically the Core i7-1165G7 and Core i5-1135G7 chips.

acer swift 3x sf314 510g high 01 Acer

Acer’s new Swift 3x.

Intel representatives, who had previously promised more details on the Iris Xe Max, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In August, however, Intel confirmed its first discrete GPU for gamers, referred to then as the Xe HPG, which company executives said would support hardware ray-tracing as well as a new memory controller. 

Otherwise, Acer’s Swift 3x looks like a standard Swift 3, a laptop that has traditionally boasted a solid keyboard, a good display, and excellent battery life. Because the Swift 3x uses only a 1080p display, we might be able to expect even better battery performance, up to 17.5 hours, Acer says. Fast-charging for just 30 minutes will power the Swift 3x for up to four hours of use.

acer swift 3x sf314 510g blue 04 backlit Acer

The Iris Xe Max is the most innovative news about the Swift 3x, and we’ll be interested to see what it will deliver: performance on a par with Nvidia’s low-end GeForce MX-series chips? Or something better?

Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) features and specs

  • Display: 14-inch (1920x1080, IPS), maximum brightness of 300 nits
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-1165G7, Core i5-1135G7
  • Graphics: Iris Xe Max
  • Memory: Up to 16GB dual-channel LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD with Optane; 256/512/1TB PCI Gen3 NVMe
  • Ports:  Undisclosed number of USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), USB 3.2 Gen 2
  • Camera: Undisclosed
  • Battery: Up to 17.5 hours
  • Wireless: Wi-Fi 6 (Intel AX201 802.11ax Gig+, 2x2 MIMO)
  • Operating system: Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro
  • Dimensions (inches): 12.71 x 8.4 x 0.71 inches (17.95mm)
  • Weight: 3.02 pounds
  • Color: Undisclosed
  • Price:  Undisclosed

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?