Polar takes performance monitoring a notch higher with the Vantage V2

Credit: Polar

The already highly competitive sports watch market has a new entrant, the all-in-one Polar Vantage V2, from one of the pioneering brands in sports and fitness technology.

If you are serious about sports training and performance then it’s likely you will have considered, at some stage one of the range of Polar watches. The key question though these days is what does a new watch bring to the track and street that gives it an edge and makes it worth your time and money.

First of all this one isn’t cheap, starting at AUD $699, but it is the new flagship product for Polar and has a lengthy list of key features that cover just about every aspect of training and personal performance.

Described as a lightweight premium multi-sport watch, the Vantage V2 is equipped with advanced wrist-based heart rate tracking and GPS. Polar has enlisted the aid of top flight athletes such as Mercedes Formula 1 racing driver, Valtteri Bottas, and Australian triathlete, Sam Betten, to spruik the Vantage V2.

Credit: Polar

Betten already uses Polar’s current model, the Polar Vantage V. “Listening to my body is so important to me and I am always looking for new ways to track my performance and recovery to stay ahead of the competition,” he says. “That’s why I always took the Polar Vantage V everywhere I went throughout the day – eating, training and even sleeping.

“Sleep data and resting heart rate analysis are a big part of my training, so I wear my watch to bed as much as possible to help understand my recovery process.

“I’ve been able to test out the new Polar Vantage V2 device and the new tech is really amazing, particularly the leg recovery test, which has been hugely insightful. Anything that takes the guess work out of training and performance makes sense to me.”

Equipping users with 24/7 personal metrics and wrist-based heart rate tracking so they can understand their bodies better is all about finding the perfect balance between form and function. Weighing only 52 grams, the watch offers 40 hours of continuous training time and up to 100 hours of power saving options.

“The Polar Vantage V2 is where design and science come together. It is a true testament to all our hard work that has gone into it. With this flagship watch, we are here for everyone who is serious about reaching their individual goals and wants to ensure their hard work is paying off as well”, Polar Electro CEO, Tomi Saario, says.

Credit: Polar

The watch optimises training efforts – across sports – by combining all of Polar’s sports expertise in one package and adding new features which:

Personalise heart rate, speed and power (the work your muscles are doing during training) zones with the new running and cycling performance tests that make it easier to monitor your progress;

Optimise training with the new leg recovery test that can be performed without any additional sensors and complements the already widely used features such as Training Load Pro and Recovery Pro, to help users understand how the body responds to training and when the user is ready for more;

Give users free access to the extensive yet easy-to-use Polar Flow ecosystem with tools for planning and following up on training, activity and sleep. This now also includes the new Test Hub that gathers all your test data in one place for easy analysis and increased knowledge about your progress;

Incorporate essential smartwatch features with new music controls, weather and phone notifications.

The Polar Vantage V2 is available for pre-order here. Shipments start on October 15, 2020, and it will start going to retail on October 22.

RRP: AUD $699 in black, green and grey-lime in size M/L and set with the H10 Heart Rate Sensor for $799. S-part accessory bands are sold separately for black, grey-lime and green for $29.99. Black, grey-lime, green, red, rose-plum and white silicon accessory bands are available for $49.99.