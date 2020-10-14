Optus to take the lag out of gaming

Credit: Optus

Optus wants Australian PC gamers to have a better experience so it’s introduced Game Path, designed to improve the gaming experience for serious PC gamers that is designed to reduce lag in video game play by 30% on average, according to the telco.

According to Optus, its research found 50 per cent of hardcore PC gamers say that lag is the key pain-point of online gaming.

Game Path is a Windows 10 application that Optus NBN customers can add-on – for $10 – to their existing account for a faster and smoother gaming experience.

It will route the customer’s gaming traffic over the most optimal internet path available.



With COVID-19 lockdown, there has been a significant leap in gaming popularity with some global telcos reporting that gaming internet traffic is up 75 per cent since quarantine came into effect.

Game Path aims to meet the demands of an increasing number of Australian gamers looking for faster internet to accommodate quick-paced PC games such as League of Legends, Final Fantasy XIV and Overwatch to name a few.

Lag can be created because networks are complex and there are so many routes available for gaming traffic, according to Optus. Game Path analyses these routes and finds the fastest path to the game server and routes the traffic down that path. This is particularly effective when gaming servers are located overseas. This is where gamers will see the biggest improvements.

Optus VP, TV, content & Product development, Clive Dickens said, “Optus is already ranked #1 for NBN download speeds by the ACCC for the last four quarters. Game Path will add another dimension to our Optus NBN service offering for serious gamers by addressing lag and going a long way to reduce it where it occurs – outside of the home on the open internet.”

Optus Game Path brand ambassador, Laymen Gaming commented, ‘If you're playing games online, the very last thing you ever want to experience is lag. There's nothing more frustrating than your KD dropping due to packet loss, or your raid leader replacing you because your connection just can't keep up.

“Having a strong, reliable internet connection is just as important as having the latest graphics card or next gen console, which is why we use Optus. Game Path means we never need to worry about our internet giving out at crucial moments. We can just play, win, repeat.”

Optus’ Queen St flagship store in Brisbane has also just opened its door with a state-of-the-art gaming centre which doubles as an avenue to showcase Game Path in action, as well as being the home of Optus’ recent eSports signing, The Chiefs.

More information on Game Path will be available from 6 October here.