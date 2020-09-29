Don't log out of Microsoft 365, Microsoft warns as Teams, Outlook and more go down

Don't be tempted to log out, Microsoft warns, like the old man who warns the foolish teens not to explore the old mine

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dreamstime

If you’ve been unable to connect to Microsoft’s services, you’re not alone. Microsoft is suffering through an outage that has taken down Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and others. If you are connected, don’t be tempted to disconnect just to see what’s going on, Microsoft warns.

Microsoft’s Office.com portal health site shows that Outlook still remains down, though other consumer services remain unaffected. The Microsoft 365 service page, showing the status of Microsoft’s business services, notes that Microsoft Teams may also be affected, along with its related services.

Microsoft’s Twitter account noted the outage at 2:44 p.m. PT, claiming then that it was “investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services.” At 4:48 p,m. PT, the company thought that it had everything under control. Unfortunately, that no longer seems to be the case.

“Rolling back the previously described change did not resolve the incident as expected,” Microsoft said on its Office.com status page, under the “more details” heading. “We’re evaluating additional options to remediate the problem.”

Microsoft, however, has some advice on what to do, and what not to do. “ Existing sessions do not appear to be affected,” the company wrote. “Affected users are encouraged to keep existing sessions going and to avoid re-authenticating to Outlook.com services.”

The bottom line, then, is that if you’re logged into a Microsoft service, such as the mobile version of Outlook, or of Teams, stay logged in, and you’ll keep getting your email and messages from your co-workers.

Logging out, though risks dropping access, as Microsoft will force you to reauthenticate. And until Microsoft can fix the problem, you’ll be locked out. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftoutlookOffice 365Microsoft Teams

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?