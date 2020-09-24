Microsoft is testing a Skype Meet Now button in the Windows 10 taskbar

Because this is a Dev Channel Insider build, there's no hard guarantee that this will ever become an official feature of Windows.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

Skype Meet Now was Microsoft's reaction to Zoom just as the pandemic was taking hold: a quick invitation to a video call, no app needed. Now Microsoft is making Skype Meet Now even simpler, by adding it to Windows 10's taskbar. 

Well, sort of. Meet Now is the flagship feature of Windows 10 Insider build 20221, part of the Dev Channel of Microsoft's Insider builds. This means it's part of Microsoft's code base that may never see the light of day, or may emerge in a future build. In any event. Microsoft is rolling the new feature to just a subset of the Dev Channel for now, paring down its audience further.

To launch Skype Meet Now within Windows 10, you click the little camera icon that's been added to the Taskbar. You'll need to find the appropriate contact and extend and invitation, but Skype Meet Now is free, and there's no limit to how much you can talk. 

Microsoft Windows 10 Skype meet now taskbar Microsoft

Skype Meet Now now lives on your taskbar inside the latest Windows 10 Insider Dev build.

Skype Meet Now will then launch the Skype web app if you don’t already have it installed. You can invite up to 50 participants. Because the meeting link doesn't expire, you can reuse it, according to Microsoft. Calls can be optionally recorded and stored up to 30 days, Microsoft says. Shared media will be held “even longer,” according to the company. 

Microsoft used the new Windows 10 release to fix a number of bugs, but it added another new feature, this time to the Your Phone app. Within Your Phone, you'll now be able to pin notifications to the the top of the Notifications column, giving a Windows-like feel to the list of notifications your Android phone provides.

Windows 10 Skype meet now multiple people Microsoft

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?