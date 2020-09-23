New products round-up: Belkin, Bose and Logitech

Credit: Logitech

Belkin launches GaN fast and compact wall chargers

Belkin has launched its new GaN wall chargers in Australia with 30W and 68W models.

First announced at CES 2020, Belkin’s gallium nitride (GaN) technology allows for efficient fast charging in smaller, more compact designs than traditional chargers. Both models are compatible with the recently announced new iPad Air.



The new wall chargers are all about fast charging but are significantly smaller than other chargers on the market.

Credit: Belkin Belkin 68W Boost Charge USB-C GaN

Belkin is one of the first major brands to incorporate GaN technology into its products. This alternative manufacturing process delivers powerful charging at high wattage. It is a high-performance alternative to the traditional silicon used in charging devices.

GaN transistors produce less heat, allowing components to be closer together, which means the charger produced is much smaller despite its power.

In particular, Belkin claims the highly integrated GaN chipsets with high power density and magnetic components found in the new solutions convert power much faster than silicon, leading to smaller, lighter and faster charger designs.



The GaN range also features built-in overcurrent and overvoltage protection, to keep both the charger and connected devices safe.



Belkin A/NZ head of product management, Jamie Laing-Reece, says, “The introduction of these new fast-charging options with GaN technology epitomises our commitment to deliver people inspired products, and informs everything that we do, from design and quality to our user testing and prototyping process, strict adherence to regulatory compliance, manufacturing, and warranty programs.”



The Boost Charge USB-C GaN Wall Charger 30W offers fast charging for USB-C PD enabled devices. For example, Belkin claims this model will charge a MacBook Air from 0-50 per cent in just 70 minutes, or fast charge an iPhone 8 or later from 0-50 per cent in 30 minutes. The recommended retail price is AU$64.95.

Credit: Belkin Belkin 30w Boost Charge USB-C GaN

The 68W model has two USB-C ports which feature Intelligent Power Sharing, enabling the charger to identify when either port is in use and can either direct complete power to one or split between both for the most efficient charge to the devices plugged in.

Users can charge a USB-C device with a single port and get up to 60W of power, or charge a laptop or tablet up to 50W with one port and a smartphone up to 18W with the other. This device offers the same fast charging rates for USB-C PD-enabled devices as the 30W variant. The recommended retail price is AU$89.95.

Bose launches new earbuds and frames

Bose will have two new earbuds and three new frames available from October 5. The question is will history repeat itself?

Bose thinks it will because “the headphones that revolutionised an industry” are set to do it again – this time in a truly wireless earbud. The company claims its QuietComfort (QC) earbuds deliver all the “quiet” of Bose around-ear noise cancelling headphones in an in-ear design. The Earbuds debut proprietary advancements in hardware and software to continue the 20-year legacy of QC headphones. Each bud measures just over 2cm long and weighs 8gm.

Credit: Bose Bose sport earbuds

Credit: Bose Bose frames Soprano

Bose Sport earbuds deliver better audio quality than their predecessor in a body about half their size and come with an IPX4 rating to resist sweat and water.



The new Bose Frames – Tempo, Tenor and Soprano – combine the protection and style of premium sunglasses with the functionality of premium headphones in one wearable that is prescription-ready.

Frames Tempo sport sunglasses deliver the best performance in the Frames line-up and are engineered specifically for outdoor workouts including, biking, running, and climbing.

Frames Tenor are a smaller, square style, while the Soprano is a subtle cat eye. Both are for everyday use with improved style, design, and noticeably better bass response over the original.

The recommended retail price for all three styles is AU$399.95.

Logitech’s quiet-in-the-workplace solution

Logitech has introduced the MK295 Silent Wireless Combo, a durable keyboard and mouse featuring new proprietary SilentTouch technology that removes 90 per cent of typing and clicking noise from its predecessor, the Logitech MK270.

The new combo, available in graphite and off-white, has the familiar typing and clicking feel of the MK270 combo without the disruptive noise.

“Whether you are working at home or in an office, we know that one of the biggest detriments to creativity, learning, productivity and even mental well-being is noise,” Logitech general manager of creativity and productivity, Delphine Donne-Crock, says.

“Our SilentTouch technology in the new MK295 Silent Wireless Combo brings the focus back to your work and away from any surrounding distractions.”

The full size keyboard offers a spill-proof design, durable keys and sturdy tilt legs with adjustable height for an extra layer of utility and comfort. Its claimed battery life of 36-months reduces the hassle of changing batteries, so you can continue working with lag-free wireless ease.

The compact mouse has a contoured shape with smooth, precise clicking and pointing, all delivered silently. Along with a claimed 18-month battery life, the mouse includes on and off switches. Logitech's tiny plug-and-forget USB receiver delivers wireless connectivity up to 10 metres.

MK295 Silent Wireless Combo will be available from October 2020. The recommended retail price is AU$74.95.