Woolworths are knocking almost $500 off the price of Samsung's latest powerhouse phablet

Mere months after it hit the market, Woolworths Mobile are slashing AU$468 off the cost of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, we concluded that "The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G addresses the biggest complaints faced by last year’s model but that correction comes at a hefty surcharge."

However, thanks to this promotion, that price is a little more reasonable. Woolworths Mobile customers who make use of the deal while they can will save $19.50/month on a 24-month plan.

That means that over the life of the plan, you'll end up saving AU$468 on the cost of the device - which is a pretty decent discount given the Galaxy Note 20 5G starts at AU$1649 and the Note 20 Ultra 5G starts at AU$1999.

You can use the table below to see how Woolworth's Note 20 Ultra 5G plans compare to the rest of the market

Likewise, here's a similar chart for the telco's Galaxy Note 20 5G plans.

This deal expires on the 21st of September, 2020.

Fergus Halliday
