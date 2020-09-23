How much will the new Xbox cost in Australia?

Credit: Microsoft

Looking to pick up the new Xbox  Series X or Xbox Series S over the holiday season? Here's how much you should expect to say in Australia.

Pricing

In Australia, pricing for Microsoft's new Xbox Series X starts at AU$749. At this stage, there's only one model on offer which features 1TB of storage and supports gaming in 4K at 60Hz.

The Xbox Series S is slightly cheaper, with an RRP of AU$499. It only features 512GB of storage and supports gaming in 1440p at 120Hz.

However, that price-cut does comes with some pretty important caveats. In addition to the previously-mentioned cuts in resolution and storage space, the Xbox Series S also does away with a disc-drive. For better or worse, it's an all digital proposition. It's also got less RAM, less GPU grunt and relies on the Xbox One S versions of games (rather than the Xbox One X versions) when it comes to backwards compatibility.

Availability

In Australia, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will initially be available through Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and other participating retailers. The above will be taking preorders for the console from the 22nd of September ahead of a November 10 launch.

Telstra customers will also be able to get their hands on either of Microsoft's new consoles through Xbox All Access.

Shoppers looking to grab an Xbox Series S through Telstra can do so for AU$33/month on a 24-month plan. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X comes in at AU$46/month on a 24-month plan. More information on this here.

Fergus Halliday
