How much does the new iPad Air cost in Australia?

iPad Air (2020) Credit: Apple

Apple have finally given the iPad Air an overdue facelift but how much does the new tablet cost in Australia.

Apple's fourth-generation iPad Air takes its cues from the iPad Pro and looks a hell of a lot sharper (and feature-rich) than its predecessor as a result.



The new tablet boasts a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and slimmer bezels, a quad-speaker setup, a USB-C port for charging and an A14 Bionic processor.

The new iPad Air is also available in five colors - Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue - and will play nice with many of the accessories previously reserved for the iPad Pro, such as the new Magic Keyboard and second generation Apple Pencil.



The new iPad Air does, however, lack the Face ID biometrics found in Apple's pro-grade tablet. Instead, Apple have opted for a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. So long as that's a downgrade you're willing to live with though, there's a lot to like here.



Here's a quick rundown on how much you should expect to pay for the new iPad Air in Australia.



Pricing

In Australia, pricing for the new iPad Air starts at AU$899 for the Wi-Fi enabled model and AU$1099 for the cellular variant. Two storage configurations are available: 64GB and 256GB. A full breakdown of iPad Air pricing is as follows:

iPad Air (Wi-Fi) with 64GB storage) = AU$899

iPad Air (Wi-Fi )with 256GB storage) = AU$1129

iPad Air (Cellular) with 64GB storage) = AU$1099

iPad Air (Cellular) with 256GB storage) = AU$1329

Availability

Apple are taking preoders from this week and say that the new iPad Air will be available from next month through the company's own online and retail channels.



Expect more details on local availability to emerge in the following weeks.





