How much does the Apple Watch SE cost in Australia?

Apple Watch SE Credit: Apple

Apple are learning lessons from the budget-friendly formula of the new iPhone SE when it comes to their latest smartwatch.

The new Apple Watch SE sits neatly between the now-entry level Apple Watch Series 3 and the Apple Watch Series 6.



It doesn't bring with it any of the flagship's fancier features like blood-oxygen tracking or an always-on display but it does rely on the same processor found in the Series 5 and it does run on the same WatchOS 7 operating system.

As with the other Apple Watches, the SE is available in two sizes (40mm and 44mm) but less colors/materials than the new Apple Watch Series 6.



Regardless, if you're concerned about the aging hardware found in the Series 3 but don't want to shell out for the latest and greatest Apple Watch, the Apple Watch SE is going to be a natural fit.



Pricing

In Australia, pricing for the new Apple Watch SE starts at AU$429. That's for the GPS model. The cellular-enabled Apple Watch SE is a little pricier at AU$499. Still, it's a keen $100 less than what you'd be paying for the new Series 6.



At the moment, the cheapest place in Australia to nab the Apple Watch SE is directly through Apple - who are selling both the GPS and Cellular variants for as little as AU$429.



Availability

In Australia, the Apple Watch SE is officially on-sale and available through retail from the 18th September, 2020.

In addition to Apple's own retail and online storefronts, the Apple Watch SE can also be nabbed through the following retailers:

Optus customers can also grab the new wearable on a post-paid plan here.