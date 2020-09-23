Bowers & Wilkins unveils its PX7 Carbon Edition wireless noise-cancelling headphones

B&W puts a new finish and design flourish on the carbon-fiber-reinforced construction of its high-end noise-cancelling headphones.

Credit: Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins is big on anniversary celebrations this month, touting the 25th anniversary of its 600-series loudspeakers last week and now the 10th anniversary of its very first headphone—the wired P5—by announcing a Carbon Edition of its one-year-old PX7 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones.

Slated to arrive in October for $400, the same price as the existing PX7, the Carbon Edition features the same carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer construction, but with a new “high-quality” black finish and diamond-cut detailing around the B&W logo plates on both ear cups.

B&W says the PX7 Carbon Edition’s stiff yet lightweight headband and arms and memory-foam ear cups are designed for comfort while maximizing the headphone’s acoustic performance. (We didn’t get an opportunity to review the original PX7, and we haven’t listened to the Carbon Edition, yet. Stay tuned.)

Otherwise, the PX7 Carbon Edition shares the same features and specifications as the original PX7, which are available in space gray and silver.

Bowers & Wilkins The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Carbon Edition Bluetooth headphones feature a carbon-black finish and diamond-cut detailing on the ear cups.

Equipped with 46.3mm drivers, the PX7 Carbon Edition features an array of four noise-cancelling microphones that allow for ambient noise pass-through on demand, while two additional mics are used for voice calls.

Dual proximity sensors pause the music when you lift either ear cup or slide the headphones down onto your neck. You can also press a button to summon Google Assistant or Siri on your Android phone or iPhone respectively.

Support for Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive codec allows for high-resolution, 24-bit/48KHz audio over Bluetooth 5.0, provided the device the headphones are connected to support the same codec. The PX7 also come equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack and a 1.2-meter cable for analog wired listening.

The headphones are rated for up to 30 hours of music playback over a Bluetooth connection with noise cancelling enabled, while a 15-minute charge using a USB-C cable will deliver up to five hours of battery life. You can also stream audio over USB while the battery is charging.