Xbox Game Pass for PC set to double in price next week

But you will be getting more for your money.

Credit: Microsoft

Sorry PC Xbox fans, the party is over. Alongside a flurry of announcements about the new Xbox Series X and Series S this week, Microsoft also confirmed that the price of Xbox Game Pass for PC will be doubling to $10 a month on September 17.

That shouldn’t come as a total surprise to PC players. Xbox Game Pass for PC has technically been in beta all this time, and Microsoft has consistently said the $5-a-month pricing was for a “limited time.”

But PC users will get a bonus for their extra monthly fee. Microsoft announced Wednesday that it will begin bundling EA Play subscriptions into Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox, and the PC version is getting it too. Normally costing $5 a month, the service doesn’t just offset the hike, it also offers access to “more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims.”

The new pricing takes effect on September 17, the same day the service exits its beta status. Microsoft said in a tweet that existing subscribers will “pay the same rate through the next billing cycle.”