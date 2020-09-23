Circles are back at it with new 100GB for $1 deal

Circles.Life Logo Credit: Circles.Life

Circles.Life are running a promotion that knocks the price of their 100GB $38/month plan down to just $1/month for the first two months.



Assuming you stick with the plan for that sixty or so days, that means you're essentially getting 200GB of data for just $2. To take advantage of the deal, you'll need to use the promo code WHISTLEOUT1 before 11.59pm on September 7. You can get in on the action by using the widget below:

If you haven't heard of before, they launched into Australia last year with a focus on the customer experience and a bespoke app that promises to become more feature rich over time.

Overall, the terms and conditions here aren't too taxing. You pay AU$1 a month for first two months. After that, the price goes up to the regular $38/month. The plan itself gets you 100GB of data plus 3GB of bill shock protection data, which when factored in, brings the total up to 103GB/month. It's also a no-contract plan, so you can leave and shop around for a new plan whenever you like. For instance, when the third month arrives.



For a snapshot of how Circles.Life compares to the competition, check out the widget below:



Circles.Life's latest $1 for 100GB deal expires on the 8th of September.













