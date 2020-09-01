A Google Nest Hub might join you for your next hotel stay

Google’s seven-inch Nest Hub smart display is about to double as a bellhop.

(TechHive (US)) on

Credit: Google

Remember what hotel stays were like in before times, when a human bellhop would demonstrate the TV, show you the minibar and tell you which button to press for room service? Well, the bellhop for your next hotel visit (whenever that is) could be more of a display than a person, and it might even answer to “Hey, Google.”

Google had just unveiled a new “hospitality solution” for Google Assistant and the Google Nest Hub, which is now taking up residence in a handful of boutique hotels in six U.S. states and in the United Kingdom.

Instead of simply installing a Google Nest Hub in the lobby, participating hotels are putting the seven-inch smart display in each room, and guests will be able to ask Google Assistant to perform such common bellhop duties as scheduling wake-up calls, ordering more towels, or telling you when the pool closes. The Assistant will also be able to kick-start the check-out process, as well as pass complaints along to the concierge.

Besides offering help with everyday hotel services, the Google Nest Hub in your room will be able to (of course) play YouTube videos, and you’ll also be able to stream tunes from your phone to the display via Bluetooth.

hotel panel home pr 3 Google

A Google Nest Hub in your hotel room could tell you when the pool closes, pull the drapes, make dinner reservations or offer sightseeing suggestions.

The Nest Hub could also be configured to control smart devices in your hotel room, just like it would at home. For example, you could ask Assistant on the Nest Hub to pull the drapes, change channels on the TV, or dim the lights.

Naturally, the Assistant-powered Nest Hub would be a fount of knowledge when it comes to sightseeing and local restaurants, and “some” Nest Hubs will even be able to make dinner reservations, Google says.

Sound good, but do we really want a Google Nest Hub intruding on our next hotel stay? For its part, Google points out that the Nest Hub (as opposed to the larger Nest Hub Max) doesn’t have an integrated camera, and guests will always be able to flip a switch to disable the display’s microphone.

Also, you won’t have to sign in to the Nest Hub with your Google account to use the display, and “any activities” will be wiped from the device before the next guest checks in. (Hopefully the screen will be disinfected as well.)

Google Nest Hub displays are now gracing hotel rooms at the Fairmont Princess in Scottsdale, Arizona; Dr. Wilkinson’s Resort in Calistoga, California; Gale and Shelborne South Beach in Miami, Florida; Gansevoort Meatpacking and Synergy Chelsea in New York City; Hotel Zena and Viceroy in Washington, D.C.; and Village Hotels in the United Kingdom, with “additional hotel partnerships” coming soon.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Ben Patterson

TechHive (US)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?