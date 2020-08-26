Graphics sales surge, with AMD and Nvidia benefiting at Intel's loss

The pandemic has spurred consumers to buy a ton more PCs than in the previous quarter.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Brad Chacos/IDG

Spurred by the pandemic, consumers snapped up more computers with GPUs, a leading analyst firm said Tuesday.

Second-quarter GPU sales were up overall 2.5 percent globally over the previous quarter, with year-to-year sales up an astounding 11.2 percent, according to a new report from Jon Peddie Research.

AMD’s shipments grew by 8.4 percent over the previous quarter, with Nvidia hitting a boffo 17.8 percent growth, the JPR report said. Intel, however, was down 2.7 percent over the previous quarter.

If you wondering how Intel gets counted in GPUs since its discrete Xe graphics cards have yet to arrive, JPR’s report looks at total GPUs sold, which include’s Intel’s integrated graphics. JPR said Intel’s issues with manufacturing likely was a factor in its negative numbers. Intel’s slide didn’t seem to hurt discrete graphics cards used in desktops though. JPR said add-in board sales increased a healthy 6.55 percent over the previous quarter. While JPR didn’t detail it, we’d guess that means people were pairing more graphics cards with AMD Ryzen-based desktops than before.

The report said the “attach rate”—which is analyst speak for PCs that include graphics—was 126 percent for the quarter, which is up 2.3 percent over the previous quarter.  The outfit believes graphics are a key indicator of the health of the PC market as a GPU goes into every PC sold today.

JPR said the second quarter sales surge comes a full quarter ahead of when the industry normally sees a boost from people gearing up to go back to school.

“We believe the stay at home orders have continued to increase demand in spite of the record-setting unemployment levels,” said respected analyst Jon Peddie, who has long tracked the graphics market. “As economies open up, consumer confidence will be an important metric to watch.”

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?