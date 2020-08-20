A new BlackBerry phone is coming in 2021 with Android, 5G, and a physical keyboard

Because that's just what we need

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

Just when you thought BlackBerry phones were gone for good, a brand-new startup is claiming that a new one is on the way. And in case you’re wondering, yes it will have a physical keyboard.

In a press release, Texas-based Onward Mobility announced that is has entered into an agreement with BlackBerry and FIH Mobile Limited to deliver a new 5G BlackBerry Android smartphone with physical keyboard in the first half of 2021. Little else is known about the phone except that it will be “secure,” feature-rich,” and “enable productivity, without sacrificing the user experience.”

The company’s CEO also told the Register that the phone will be an “everyday device” that’s “the most secure and productive” with things like “a top-notch camera, and the other specs you’d expect from your day-to-day phone” as well as “competitive” pricing. Oh, and it will also “reflect the brand values from a keyboard typing experience and input experience.”

Of course, all that means nothing. This will be the third attempt for BlackBerry and the second to run Android after TCL tried and failed to make headway against the iPhones and Galaxies of the smartphone world. And as best we can tell, Onward Mobility was created specifically to sell BlackBerry phones, so that doesn’t bode well for its ability to make a competitive phone in 2021, let alone one with a keyboard no one wants anymore.

But that doesn’t mean Onward Mobility isn’t confident. Its slogan is Mobile Invincibility, and it describes its team as having “unrivaled talent, foresight, and experience.” Whether that can translate into a successful BlackBerry phone in 2021 is another story.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?