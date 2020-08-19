The AMD A520 is the 'home essentials' chipset for budget builders

Need to get a basic Ryzen build done with eye toward Zen 3? AMD's A520 just went on sale.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: AMD

AMD on Tuesday launched what can only be described as the “home essentials” (read: bare-bones basic) of CPU chipsets for today’s and tomorrow’s Ryzen chips.

The A520 chipset is a slight upgrade over the previous budget A320 chipset. One main difference is the addition of USB 3.2 10Gbps ports from the CPU. The A520 also gets four PCIe 3.0 lanes, vs. the four PCIe 2.0 lanes of the A320.

The biggest difference, though, is in CPU support. AMD said the A520 will let you socket in today’s Ryzen 3000-based Zen 2 chips and offer a path for “future upgrades.” That means it should work with the upcoming Ryzen 4000-based Zen 3 CPUs.

a520 AMD

For those seeking a basic chipset to build on a current Ryzen CPU, with an eye toward an eventual upgrade, the A520 is probably not a bad place to start. Obviously, that means you don’t get access to PCIe 4.0 support, but that’s probably not in the cards in a budget chipset meant to run a budget CPU.

You should, however, make sure you pair the A520 with the right CPU or APU. The A520 won’t work with:

  • Athlon chips with Radeon graphics
  • 1st-gen Ryzen
  • 1st-gen Ryzen with Radeon graphics
  • 2nd-gen Ryzen and 2nd-gen Ryzen  parts with Radeon graphics

Basically, it’s 3rd-gen Ryzen and future Ryzen and Zen 3 chips.

Confused?

To help you figure out which chipset works with which CPU, AMD spells it out here.

amd chipsets AMD

Currently Asrock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabytge, and MSI have A520 boards available, most of which range from $70 to $100.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?