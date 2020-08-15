How to get Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 on your Android phone even if it’s not in the Play Store

Fear not, Fortnite is still available

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Epic

In case you haven’t heard, Fortnite is gone from iOS and Android app stores. And it might not be coming back anytime soon. In response to getting dumped from both stores. Epic has sued both Apple and Google over the terms of their app stores, and it doesn’t look like this Battle Royale is going to end anytime soon.

Even though the game still works for anyone who previously downloaded it, the clock is ticking. Once the update arrives to deliver the next Fortnite season, which is scheduled to arrive on August 27, the current version of the game will stop working forever.

But while iPhone users are out of luck, Android users aren’t completely shut out. For one, you could get a Galaxy phone. Samsung runs its own Galaxy App Store alongside the Play Store, it can circumvent Google’s rules. While Fortnite isn’t technically available, the new Epic Games Store is, which is where you’ll be able to download and install the game like before.

But even if you don’t have a Samsung phone, you can still get the latest Fortnite update when it arrives. Since Google allows side-loading of apps on its phones, Epic can still offer Fortnite for download. Here’s how to get it:

  1. Visit https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/mobile/android/get-started on your Android phone.
  2. Tap the Epic Games App link.
  3. Tap OK when prompted that this type of file can harm your device and asked if you want to keep FortniteInstaller-4.1.3.apk on your phone.
  4. Tap Open after the download is finished.
  5. Tap Settings when the Chrome prompt appears about installing unknown apps.
  6. Flip the “Allow from the source” toggle.
  7. Tap the back arrow.
  8. Tap Install when prompted.
  9. Tap Open when finished.
  10. Tap the Fortnite image.
  11. Tap install.

And that’s it. Once it’s done installing, you’ll have Fortnite on your phone like any other game and you’ll be able to log into your account and buy V-Bucks at the new reduced rate.

Just keep in mind that since you’re circumventing the Play Store, you’re not getting the protection Google offers. As long as you follow these steps, you should be fine, but be wary of downloading anything that claims to be a Fortnite or Epic app that isn’t directly offered on the developer’s site.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?