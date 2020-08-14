Kogan is taking Australian preorders for the OnePlus Nord

Credit: OnePlus

Online reseller Kogan is taking preorders for OnePlus' latest boutique Android smartphone.

Announced earlier this year, the new OnePlus Nord sees the brand return to its roots of offering cutting edge specs at a competitive price-tag. The Nord combines a 6.44-inch OLED display clocked at 90Hz with a Snapdragon 765G processor and a quad-lens rear camera setup.



Pitched at the mid-tier market in Europe and India, the OnePlus Nord isn't officially coming to Australia. However, that hasn't stopped online resellers like Kogan from importing previous OnePlus devices in the past and it's unlikely to discourage them here.



Ahead an expected 'launch' date of October 8th, Kogan is stocking both the Blue Marble (Blue) and Gray Onyx (Black) versions of the device in both their 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants. Pricing for the former starts at AU$769 while the latter are likely to hit your wallet harder at AU$899.



You can hop over to the Kogan website for more information.

