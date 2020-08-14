Buy a Fitbit Versa 2 through Amazon and score a free Echo Dot

fitbit-versa-2-black-100810312-orig.jpg Credit: Michael Simon/IDG

Amazon aren't just selling Fitbit's latest smartwatch at a discount, they're also throwing in a freebie.

As part of a promotion due to expire on the 23rd of August, Amazon are selling the Fitbit Versa 2 for AU$298 rather than the usual AU$329 and also throwing in a free Echo Dot smart speaker.

In order to take advantage of the deal, you just need to go to Amazon.com.au and add both the Fitbit Versa 2 and the third-generation Echo Dot to your shopping cart. When you hit the proceed to checkout button, the price of the Echo Dot will be automatically deducted from the total purchase price.



In our original review of the Fitbit Versa 2, we wrote that "The Versa 2 provides meaningful improvements over the original that make it the definitive Fitbit smartwatch to buy but little in the way of genuine innovation."

"If you already own an iPhone, you’re still probably going to be better off with an Apple Watch over this (unless you’re super-keen on the sleep tracking, I guess). However, if you don’t and you aren’t keen on the strings attached to Samsung’s more recent smartwatches, the Versa 2 is probably about as compelling as the original was for many of the same reasons."

Again, this promotion expires on the 23rd of August. To take advantage, click here.