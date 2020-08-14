Buy a Fitbit Versa 2 through Amazon and score a free Echo Dot

(PC World) on

fitbit-versa-2-black-100810312-orig.jpg

fitbit-versa-2-black-100810312-orig.jpg

Credit: Michael Simon/IDG

Amazon aren't just selling Fitbit's latest smartwatch at a discount, they're also throwing in a freebie.

As part of a promotion due to expire on the 23rd of August, Amazon are selling the Fitbit Versa 2 for AU$298 rather than the usual AU$329 and also throwing in a free Echo Dot smart speaker.

In order to take advantage of the deal, you just need to go to Amazon.com.au and add both the Fitbit Versa 2 and the third-generation Echo Dot to your shopping cart. When you hit the proceed to checkout button, the price of the Echo Dot will be automatically deducted from the total purchase price.

In our original review of the Fitbit Versa 2, we wrote that "The Versa 2 provides meaningful improvements over the original that make it the definitive Fitbit smartwatch to buy but little in the way of genuine innovation."

"If you already own an iPhone, you’re still probably going to be better off with an Apple Watch over this (unless you’re super-keen on the sleep tracking, I guess). However, if you don’t and you aren’t keen on the strings attached to Samsung’s more recent smartwatches, the Versa 2 is probably about as compelling as the original was for many of the same reasons."

Again, this promotion expires on the 23rd of August. To take advantage, click here.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags amazonFitbit Versa 2

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

PC World Staff

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?