How to get a free pair of Samsung USB-C earbuds if you buy a Galaxy Note 20

Samsung isn't including earbuds in the U.S., but they'll send you a pair.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Michael Simon/IDG

If you're planning to buy a Galaxy Note 20 when it ships next week, you might be in for a surprise when you unbox it. Samsung has opted to ditch the wired AKG earbuds from the box, but there’s some good news: It isn’t leaving customers high and dry. If you prefer to get a pair of wired USB-C earbuds, Samsung will send you a pair free of charge.

According to Samsung, “consumers that prefer the USB-C wired headphones, our customer care team can offer them on request” and will receive a pair free of charge. It’s not clear how long it will take, but likely several weeks. The offer is only for Notes that don’t include the USB-C buds in the box, which applies to all North America phones.

You can contact Samsung customer care online or by calling 1-800-SAMSUNG. You’ll need proof of purchase, of course, but otherwise, Samsung will ship out the earbuds straight to your home. Presumably, they will be the same AKG-tuned earbuds that are included with the Galaxy S20 phones, which are quite good and retail for $30.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?