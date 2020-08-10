Best Vodafone Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plans

Credit: Samsung

Vodafone aren't doing any online preorders for Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra but they do have a slightly wider lineup than Optus and Telstra.



Going with Vodafone means choosing from the Samsung Galaxy Note20 4G, Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G - which is available in either 256GB and 512GB.



In Australia, retail pricing for the 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at AU$1649. Buying a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is slightly pricier at a starting price of AU$1999. Buying either device on a post-paid plans means splitting that device cost into monthly installments (which have to be repaid over 12, 24 or 36 months) plus signing on for a monthly mobile plan.



Is there a preorder bonus?

As mentioned above, Vodafone aren't doing online preorders for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 . In order to lock yourself in for an upgrade to Samsung's latest and greatest superphone, you'll have to head to a Vodafone retail store in person.



Given the circumstances, that's not ideal but if you're keen to secure that set of bonus Galaxy Buds+ or Galaxy Buds Live that preordering the new Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra gets you, it's going to be a necessary step.



Aside from the bonus buds/beans, which are being offered by every Australian telcos offering preorders for the new devices, Vodafone aren't doing any additional discounts or promotions. That being said, Vodafone customers who are keen on the new Galaxy Watch 3 can score themselves a free set of Galaxy Buds if they preorder before the 20th of August.



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra: Which should I get?

If you want a full breakdown of the key differences between the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you should check out this article we wrote on the topic. If you just want to cut to the chase:

The Ultra has a larger screen with curved edges, greater resolution and a higher refresh rate

The Ultra has a bigger battery

The Ultra has more 4GB of additional RAM

The Ultra has a slightly better stylus

The Ultra has a different camera setup that allows for higher resolution image capture and greater zoom

The Ultra is made from glass while the regular Note 20 has a plastic body

Check out the widgets below for a round-up of Vodafone's 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G plans:

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) plans

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) plans

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans



Vodafone 36-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB) plans

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB) plans