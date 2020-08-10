Best Vodafone Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plans

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Vodafone aren't doing any online preorders for Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra but they do have a slightly wider lineup than Optus and Telstra.

Going with Vodafone means choosing from the Samsung Galaxy Note20 4G, Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G - which is available in either 256GB and 512GB.

In Australia, retail pricing for the 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at AU$1649. Buying a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is slightly pricier at a starting price of AU$1999. Buying either device on a post-paid plans means splitting that device cost into monthly installments (which have to be repaid over 12, 24 or 36 months) plus signing on for a monthly mobile plan.

Is there a preorder bonus?

As mentioned above, Vodafone aren't doing online preorders for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 . In order to lock yourself in for an upgrade to Samsung's latest and greatest superphone, you'll have to head to a Vodafone retail store in person.

Given the circumstances, that's not ideal but if you're keen to secure that set of bonus Galaxy Buds+ or Galaxy Buds Live that preordering the new Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra gets you, it's going to be a necessary step.

Aside from the bonus buds/beans, which are being offered by every Australian telcos offering preorders for the new devices, Vodafone aren't doing any additional discounts or promotions. That being said, Vodafone customers who are keen on the new Galaxy Watch 3 can score themselves a free set of Galaxy Buds if they preorder before the 20th of August.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra: Which should I get?

If you want a full breakdown of the key differences between the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you should check out this article we wrote on the topic. If you just want to cut to the chase:

  • The Ultra has a larger screen with curved edges, greater resolution and a higher refresh rate
  • The Ultra has a bigger battery
  • The Ultra has more 4GB of additional RAM
  • The Ultra has a slightly better stylus
  • The Ultra has a different camera setup that allows for higher resolution image capture and greater zoom
  • The Ultra is made from glass while the regular Note 20 has a plastic body

Check out the widgets below for a round-up of Vodafone's 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G plans:

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) plans

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) plans

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans


 Vodafone 36-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

 Vodafone 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

Vodafone 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB) plans

Vodafone 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB) plans

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags samsungSamsung Galaxy Note 20

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?