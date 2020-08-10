How much will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 cost in Australia?

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Of all the devices announced at Samsung's latest Unpacked, the Galaxy Z Fold2 is the most mysterious.

What do we know?

Samsung's second flagship foldable smartphone is set to bring with it some fairly significant hardware revisions.

According to Samsung, "After releasing two foldable devices and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features," the company are looking to load the Fold2 up "with meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences."

The external display on the Fold2 looks to recieve the biggest update here. The 4.6-inch display found on the original Fold is being expanded to a full blown 6.2-inch one with significantly thinner bezels. Then, on the inside, the Fold2 is packing a 7.6-inch display that outdoes the original's 7.3-inch display.

Samsung are also offering two different colored this time around, Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. There's also a Thom Browne edition of the device with a slightly more high-fashion aesthetic.

What don't we know?

For one, full specs for the device. We also don't know how much the follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy Fold will cost when it arrives in Australia. We don't know what processor it'll be running. We don't know how big the battery will be. We don't know what to expect from the foldable in terms of camera tech. We also don't know if the Fold2 will introduce additional or exclusive software features designed to leverage the parts of the form-factor that distinguish it from other Android devices.

The original Galaxy Fold landed at a hefty AU$2999 at launch. Hopefully the sequel is a little more affordable, though we still expect it to sit above the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra when it comes to price. Expect upwards of AU$2199.



Fergus Halliday
