Australia to miss out on Samsung's Xbox partnership

xbox-game-pass-pc-100850505-orig.jpg Credit: Microsoft

Last year, Samsung partnered with Microsoft to position their latest Note as a productivity powerhouse. This year, they're looking to gamble on gaming but Australian players are set to miss out.

Samsung's most recent Unpacked livestream announced that the Note20 and Note20 Ultra would come engineered the make the most of integration with Microsoft's xCloud streaming tech when it launches on September 15th.



However, as reported by Engadget, the service - which is set to be rolled into Microsoft's wider Xbox Games Pass offering - doesn't actually have a date for Australia yet.



At the time of writing, that September 15th launch date only applies to the following: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



Though disappointing, this detail isn't a massive surprise given the nature of Australia's uneven and inconsistent broadband infrastructure - even if it is a sobering reminder of it. Similar services like Google Stadia, Nvidia's GeForce Now and Sony's Playstation Now all remain absent from the region.

Overseas markets are also throwing in three months of Games Pass Ultimate and a controller accessory to make playing games on the Note 20 Ultra that little bit easier. It's not clear yet if Australian Note 20 owners will be able to take advantage of this promotion.

