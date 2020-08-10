How much does the Galaxy Note 20 cost in Australia?

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Announced alongside the pricey Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S7 and third generation Galaxy Watch, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 will arrive in Australian retail later in August.

In Australia, pricing for the basic Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at AU$1499. However, there’s a catch. While this model has the same 8GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage as the AU$1649 one, it’s only got 4G connectivity. If you want to get on the 5G hype-train, it’s going to cost you more.

Should I preorder the Galaxy Note 20?

If the price of the Galaxy Note 20 makes you wince, Samsung Australia is looking to sweeten the deal by throwing in a free set of true wireless earbuds. Preordering the device before launch will net you Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds+.

Credit: Samsung

In our review of the Galaxy Buds+, we said that “The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ aren’t earbuds that you’re likely to be disappointed by but I’m not exactly recommending you rush out and buy them either. In the grand scheme of things, they sit second place to Apple's AirPods Pro and, while second-place ain't bad, that sentiment really says it all. “

Outright

In Australia, retail pricing for the 4G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at AU$1499. Opting for the 5G option will cost you AU$1649. Expect to find the device in all the usual places like JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and, of course, Samsung’s own retail experience locations. 

Postpaid

The Galaxy Note 20 is available on a postpaid plan through each of Australia’s big three telcos: Vodafone, Telstra and Optus plus a few other places like Woolworths Mobile.

Credit: Samsung

However, not every telco is stocking every model of the device. Telstra and Optus are only stocking the 5G versions of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Meanwhile, Woolworths Mobile are offering every model and Vodafone aren't doing online preorders - though you can head in-store.

Check the widgets below for the best and most popular Galaxy Note 20 4G and Galaxy Note 20 5G plans.

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G Plans

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Plans

Fergus Halliday
