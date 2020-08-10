TCL's new 10 Series smartphones look to move the brand into the mid-tier conversation

Credit: TCL

The TCL 10L and TCL 10 Pro are looking to bring a little bit of AMOLED to the mid-tier smartphone market.

The TCL 10L features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 665 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 4000mAh battery. The front of the TCL 10L features a holepunch notch and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The back features a quad-lens rear camera that's built around a 48-megapixel main lens but also includes an 8-megapixel one plus two 2-megapixel shooters.



Priced at AU$449, the TCL 10L looks like it'll be going head to head with fare like the RealMe 6, Oppo's Reno2 Z and the Moto G8 Plus.



Then, sitting pretty at slightly-pricier $749, the TCL 10 Pro touts a 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4500mAh battery. Camera-wise, the device is kitted out with a 24-megapixel selfie cam plus a quad-lens rear setup that consists of a 64-megapixel main lens, a 16-megapixel lens, 5-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



The TCL 10 Pro also boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor and support for reverse charging.



The higher price-tag here puts it in competition with stuff like the Oppo Find X2 Lite and Apple's own iPhone SE.



Both the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L come preloaded with Android 10 and TCL UI. The manufacturer are also keen to talk up the potential of their display tech, specifically NXTVision.



According to the company, "leveraging TCL's NXTVISION technology to produce accurate colours as well as enhanced image and video quality, the TCL 10 Pro is one of a select group of smartphones that are Netflix-certified to stream HDR10 videos, opening up a wide range of HDR content.

“We are thrilled to be launching both the TCL 10 Pro and 10L in Australia as part of our bigger plans for the TCL brand in smartphones. We have leveraged our extensive experience and global success in display technology to deliver two highly featured phones we believe are best in class for their price and epitomise our commitment to Display Greatness,” said Sam Skontos, VP and Regional Managing Director, South East Asia & Pacific, for TCL Mobile.

“In the past decade my team and I have successfully built Alcatel into a trusted and successful brand locally, and we will now be working to achieve the same success for our TCL smartphones in the mid-tier market. We have an exciting roadmap and big plans, and believe the 10 Pro and 10L are outstanding options to announce our intentions.”

Locally, the TCL 10 Pro will be available for $749 at JB Hi-Fi and online at Officeworks from August 10. Meanwhile, the TCL 10L will be available for $449 at JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks (in-store and online) from August 10.



