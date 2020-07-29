Logitech's G Pro X Lightspeed fixes the biggest problem with the best gaming headset

The best headset Logitech's ever made just got better thanks to Lightspeed wireless and USB-C.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Logitech

When we reviewed Logitech’s G Pro X gaming headset last year, awarding it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award, we listed only a single substantial drawback: “If only it were wireless.” Well, now there’s a version that is, thanks to today’s announcement of the $200 Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed.

The Pro X Lightspeed packs Logitech’s 2.4GHz “Lightspeed” wireless technology, as the name implies, with a whopping 42 ft. range and over 20 hours of battery life. Speaking of, the headset powers up via a USB-C connection, which remains a rarity in gaming headsets. Your PC may not even have a USB-C connection if it’s more than a couple of years old, but fear not: Logitech’s included charging cable is USB-C to USB-A, acknowledging the relative scarity of the port on gaming desktops.

Other than that, the Lightspeed packs an identical design to the original Pro X, which we dubbed “The best headset Logitech’s made yet” in pretty much every aspect, declaring, “Logitech’s new G Pro X looks great, sounds better, and even features a headset microphone that doesn’t suck." The company’s acquisition of microphone-maker Blue is already paying dividends. “It’s easily the best all-around gaming headset on the market,” we said.

logitech g pro x lightspeed 2 Logitech

The Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed.

Rather than regurgitate all the reasons why we love the headset, just go read our review of the wired Logitech G Pro X. I’ve been using one myself for our Full Nerd podcasts and have zero complaints—aside from the fact that if I’d waited a couple months longer to pick one up, I could’ve snagged this wireless Lightspeed version.

That said, you pay a steep premium for the cable-free connectivity. The Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed will cost $200 when it launches in August, a full $70 more than the $130 wired model.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?