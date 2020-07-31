Razer revive Blackshark esports headset

Credit: Razer

Razer's Blackshark esports gaming headset is getting a rework.

Picking up where the 2012 headset left off, the new Razer Blackshark V2 and Blackshark V2 X tout titanium 50mm 'Triforce' drivers, a 'Hyperclear' cardioid mic, advanced passive noise cancellation and cross-platform compatability.



Razer say the new Blackshark is a total redesign of the original with input from esports players directly shaping the featureset of the final product.

The pricier V2 also includes support for Razer's new THX Spatial Audio app via a USB soundcard and breathable 'Flowknit' memory foam ear cushions. Building on the launch of the former, the Blackshark V2 can be toggled between two modes - Competitive or Environmental - and supports per-game profiles for popular titles like Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Rainbow Six Siege and more.



Opting to save a few bucks and going with the V2 X nabs you 7.1 surround sound but means missing out on fancy spatial audio and being stuck with a regular cable rather than the Razer SpeedFlex one found in the V2. At 240g, the Blackshark V2 X is also slightly lighter.



In Australia, pricing for the Razer Blackshark V2 starts at AU$179 while the Razer Blackshark V2 X lands at AU$104. Both will be available through Razer.com from the 30th of July and retailers from the 3rd of August.





