How much does the LG Velvet cost in Australia?

(PC World) on

Credit: LG

LG are trying something a little different with their new Velvet smartphone.

Rather than swing at Samsung on specs or design, they're aiming their sights at customers who want to nab themselves a similar set of features for less than $1000. LG are also looking to swing the dollars of content creators their way with an array of nifty videography features like a dedicated ASMR recording mode.

In an op-ed we wrote about the device ahead of its formal unveiling, we speculated that "For LG, the Velvet could be an answer to this problem and a chance to redefine what their brand stands for within the larger smartphone landscape. That’s a shot I hope they take."

The specs of the piece build on this optimism nicely. The LG Velvet is equipped with a Snapdragon 765G processor, a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's a triple-lens camera on the back and it also features a few details you don't usually find under $1000, such as wireless charging and IP68 water resistance.

Outright

In Australia, the LG Velvet is priced at an RRP of AU$899. The device will be available from late July through JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys.

Postpaid

LG say they're currently talking with local carriers but has nothing specific to announce as of yet. We'll update this article when we know more.


LG Velvet

Fergus Halliday
