Samsung's curviest Odyssey gaming monitors are coming to Aus in August

Credit: Samsung

After showing them off at this year's CES, Samsung are bringing their curviest gaming montors yet to Australia.

Available from the 3rd of August, the Samsung Odyssey G9 is a 49-inch, dual quad-high definition (DQHD) QLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, HDR1000 compatibility and 1000R curvature. It’s also got G-Sync support and a space-age look that feels right out of something like Portal.



The G7 offers a similar proposition in a smaller package. Available in both 27-inch and 32-inch sizes, it’s got the same 1000R curvature, G-Sync support and 240Hz refresh rate. However, you are getting slightly lower resolution and slightly less wider color gamut gaming than you’ll get if you go for the G9. The Samsung Odyssey G7 is “only” QHD in resolution and “only” HDR600.



“Odyssey is a statement for Samsung’s commitment to offering gamers with the pinnacle of our capability in innovation, design, and experiences. The new range builds on Samsung’s growing curved display portfolio and collaboration with gamers to push the boundaries for gaming experiences,” said Jeremy Senior, Head of Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics Australia.



“The demands of gamers are more complex and refined than ever before, between the monitor and the PC, gamers are seeking precision and control as well a beautiful design for their set up.



In Australia, the Samsung Odyssey G9 are available for preorder now ahead of an August 3rd on-sale date through Harvey-Norman at an RRP of AU$2799.



Meanwhile, the Samsung Odyssey G7 can be found through Mwave, Scorptec, PC Case Gear, PLE Computers, Computer Alliance, Centrecom, and Online Centre. Pricing for that one starts at AU$999 for the 27-inch model and AU$1099 for the 32-inch model.

