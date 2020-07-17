T-Mobile takes on scammers with free and paid tools to block, ID, and eradicate spam calls

Take back your phone app.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: T-Mobile

T-Mobile and Sprint customers are about to be bothered a whole lot less. Beginning today and continuing over the rest of the month, T-Mobile is rolling out new anti-scam protections so robocalls, phishing schemes, and unknown numbers can get blocked and filtered before they ever ring your phone.

Part of the latest Uncarrier event, T-Mobile announced a new Scam Shield that brings free anti-scam protections including Scam ID, Scam Block, and Caller ID to all our customers. The new service is powered by AI and machine learning to constantly learn about the calls coming into your phone and adjust so new numbers get blocked and important calls get through. T-Mobile says the system will update every six minutes and includes several layers of defense that work with all phones and can be managed within the Scam Shield app:

Scam Block: Your phone will automatically block all likely scammers and a Scam Counter will track the number of calls that have been blocked or received. Customers will also be able to block numbers on their own.

Caller ID: Your phone will display all caller information even if they’re not in your contact list. Users will also be able to label numbers as favorites so important calls always come through. T-Mobile says verified numbers will be identified and it will work across all platforms, including iPhones.

Scam Reporting: When a scam call gets through, you’ll be able to Identify suspicious callers or fraudsters and help prevent their calls from getting through in the future by informing T-Mobile’s AI inside the Scam Shield app.

Proxy Number: All accounts will get an extra Proxy line that you can use when you don’t want to give out your personal number. Your proxy number will route to your phone as if the person was calling your regular number.

T-Mobile repeatedly called out other carriers for charging for these services, but it’s also offering a premium level for $4 a month. If you subscribe to Scam Shield Premium, you’ll be able to manage your block list and send calls to voicemail, send categorized call types to voicemail, get information with reverse phone number lookup, and get voicemails texted to you automatically.

T-Mobile customers can turn on Scam Block today by dialing #662# and access the rest of the services on July 24.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?