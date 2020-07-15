Hearthstone goes back to school with Scholomance Academy

Credit: Blizzard

The next major expansion for Blizzard's fantasy card battler looks to be less significant than Ashes of Outland but no less fun.

Launching in Early August, Scholomance Academy will add 135 new cards, a trio of new mechanics and more. Alongside the Spellburst and Studies keywords, the biggest drawcard here are the new dual-class cards. Blizzard say that the expansion features 40 dual-class cards with each of Hearthstone's existing ten classes set to collaborate with two others.



According to designer Alec Dawson, "One of the things we were designing around from the outset was that dual-class cards themselves were things that the classes could do. We weren't going to put a ton of card draw into Priest. We weren't going to break any of those rules that we set for ourselves. Class identity is still really important to us."



While individual card packs for the next expansion will be earnable via in-game gold once Scholomance Academy launches, Blizzard are offering a pre-purchase package that include 85 Scholomance Academy Packs plus one random Scholomance Academy Golden Legendary card, the Kel’Thuzad Mage Hero, the Kel’Thuzad card back, and a Tavern Pass for Hearthstone's Battlegrounds mode. In Australia, this bundle arrives at AU$109.99.



There's also a cheaper Scholomance Academy Bundle which includes 55 packs, one random Scholomance Academy Golden Legendary Card plus the Kel’Thuzad card back. In Australia, this bundle will cost you AU$66.95.



Ahead of the launch of Scholomance Academy, Hearthstone players can nab two free copies of Transfer Student - one of the new cards - by logging in. This neutral minion has a unique effect depending on what game board you're playing.



Credit: Blizzard

“We love introducing new twists and mechanics to Hearthstone, and Scholomance Academy is one of our most inventive expansions to date,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment.

“This is Hearthstone at its best, and we can’t wait to see what players do with the new Dual-Class cards and all the other tools and tricks we’re adding.”

Hearthstone: Scholomance Academy is slated for launch in early August.









