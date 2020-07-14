Google's revamped Pixel Buds are now available in Australia

Credit: Google

Announced late last year, Google's revamped Pixel Buds have finally made it to Australia.

You won't find them on JB Hi-Fi shelves just yet but you can nab the earbuds online through the Google Store from this week. Pricing starts at AU$279.



Envisioned as an alternative to Apple's AirPods and a natural companion for one of Google's Pixel smartphones, the new Pixel Buds boast 12mm dynamic drivers, intuitive Bluetooth pairing, IPX4 water resistance and wireless charging. Like their predecessors, both real time translation and integration with the Google Assistant is a big part of the draw here.



As for battery life, the 2020 Pixel Buds boast five hours of playback per charge with a total of twenty-four hours made possible by the charger case for the earbuds.



Unlike last year's Pixel 4, there's only one color on offer here: Clearly White. Aesthetically, these things are more a reboot than a sequel to the original Google Pixel Buds. That's probably for the best though.Personally, I wasn't a big fan of the original Pixel Buds but I'm optimistic about Google's second stab at true wireless.



In my review of the first Pixel Buds, I noted that "There are a lot of great ideas here. Unfortunately, they’re let down by the disappointing reality of the hardware involved. Google aren't really known for their expertise in the headphones space, and it shows."



Look for a review of the Google Pixel Buds on the site in the near future.

