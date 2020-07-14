Dells new XPS Desktop looks to be a premium powerhouse PC

(PC World) on

Credit: Dell

Dell are looking to leverage the popularity of their premium range with the redesigned XPS Desktop PC.

The new Dell XPS Desktop comes equipped with up a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage and up to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics. As is the norm for Dell PCs like this one, you can tinker a fair bit with the exact spec configuration to find the combination you want.

Like the XPS 13 or XPS 15, the machine boasts a slick minimalist design. As opposed to Dell's super-slim laptops, however, the Dell XPS Desktop also comes with a ton of extra input and output ports with room for additional expansion later down the line via three expansion slots.

Out of the box, the desktop touts four USB 3.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a single HDMI 1.4 port, an equally solitary DisplayPort slow, Gigabit ethernet and 5.1-channel audio jack.

According to Dell, "The new XPS Desktop packs amazing performance into an even smaller form factor than previous generations (19L vs. 24L) and offers plenty of expandability options with a tool-less chassis, so you can continue to improve your PC over time."

Credit: Dell

The OEM are also looking to capture a slice of the content creator market through a specialized 'Creator Edition' of the desktop PC. 

The baseline version of this includes a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of M.2 PCIe NVME SSD storage plus another 1TB of traditional hard drive storage to fall back on.

In Australia, the Dell XPS Desktop will be available from the 28th of July for AU$2299.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DellDell XPSDell XPS Desktop

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?