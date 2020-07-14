Dells new XPS Desktop looks to be a premium powerhouse PC

Credit: Dell

Dell are looking to leverage the popularity of their premium range with the redesigned XPS Desktop PC.

The new Dell XPS Desktop comes equipped with up a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage and up to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics. As is the norm for Dell PCs like this one, you can tinker a fair bit with the exact spec configuration to find the combination you want.



Like the XPS 13 or XPS 15, the machine boasts a slick minimalist design. As opposed to Dell's super-slim laptops, however, the Dell XPS Desktop also comes with a ton of extra input and output ports with room for additional expansion later down the line via three expansion slots.



Out of the box, the desktop touts four USB 3.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a single HDMI 1.4 port, an equally solitary DisplayPort slow, Gigabit ethernet and 5.1-channel audio jack.



According to Dell, "The new XPS Desktop packs amazing performance into an even smaller form factor than previous generations (19L vs. 24L) and offers plenty of expandability options with a tool-less chassis, so you can continue to improve your PC over time."

The OEM are also looking to capture a slice of the content creator market through a specialized 'Creator Edition' of the desktop PC.

The baseline version of this includes a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of M.2 PCIe NVME SSD storage plus another 1TB of traditional hard drive storage to fall back on.



In Australia, the Dell XPS Desktop will be available from the 28th of July for AU$2299.

