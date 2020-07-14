Lenovo play to their strengths with ThinkVision M14T mobile monitor

Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo's new ThinkVision M14T looks like a natural companion piece for those who want a little screen with their ThinkPad.

With a form-factor that evokes the look and feel of Lenovo's ThinkPad and ThinkBook PCs, the ThinkVision is a 14-inch Full HD monitor with ten-point multitouch sensitivity. It's a little more expensive but a lot more professional-looking and polished than the AirTab, which we reviewed last month.

In our review of that device, we said that "The AirTab is half the price of the alternatives but the drawbacks and shortcomings aren’t hard to spot. It falters on design but there’s a good chance that it’ll do what you need it to do. Of course, a good chance isn’t a guarantee."



Weighing just 698 grams, the M14T also comes bundled with a digital stylus boasting 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The portable monitor also features a built-in kickstand with multiple tilt angles, 300-nit brightness and dual USB Type-C ports.



In Australia, the ThinkVision M14t will be available from September at a starting price of AU$599.



