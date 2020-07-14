Latest Radeon Software driver makes it easy to report bugs to AMD

If you run into an issue with your Radeon graphics card, a new bug report tool in Radeon Software makes it easy to let AMD know the specifics.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Brad Chacos/IDG

After unleashing the “RDNA”-based Radeon RX 5000-series late last year, AMD has spent a good chunk of 2020 ironing out the kinks that come with an all-new graphics architecture. AMD released a big bug-stomping driver in February after the press amplified community complaints, then spent the last several months diligently plugging away at remaining issues. And the newest Radeon driver makes it easier than ever to report graphics card woes directly to AMD.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.7.1 integrates a new standalone bug-reporting utility that “has been designed to automatically capture users’ system hardware and software configurations,” per AMD representatives. “Users need only provide a simple description of the issue, along with any media attachment they may wish to include, such as an image, video or link.”

amd bug report radeon software AMD

The new bug icon in Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition.

You can open the tool by clicking the new bug-shaped icon in the upper-right corner of Radeon Software, appropriately enough. You can also download the AMD Bug Report Tool directly.

amd bug report tool AMD

AMD's new Bug Report Tool. (Click to enlarge.)

New tool aside, AMD engineers also squashed more than two dozen bugs in Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.7.1, fixing issues with performance drops, overlay bugs, game-specific issues, and more. You can find more info in AMD’s post on July Updates for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition. Don’t forget: If you’re having graphics card problems, try a clean driver install before you freak out.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?