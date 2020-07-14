JBL's first 9.1-channel soundbar launches locally

(PC World) on

Credit: JBL

Following Samsung's lead in the space, JBL are now offering a 9.1-channel soundbar of their own.

Branded as the JBL Bar 9.1, the new Atmos-enabled soundbar boasts a total of 820 watts of total system split across the bar itself, a 10-inch subwoofer and a set of detachable wireless rear speakers. These speakers attach to the ends of the JBL Bar 9.1 when not in use and are good for ten hours of playback at a time.

The soundbar kit also includes support for both 4K and Dolby Vision passthrough, ChromeCast and Air Play 2 playback and Bluetooth connectivity.

“The JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround Sound with Dolby Atmos enhances and redefines the listening experience for home entertainment,” said Marcus Fry, Brand Activation Director of AUNZ at HARMAN.

“At JBL, we are excited to bring professional, cutting-edge audio technology straight into our customers’ living rooms with our first Dolby Atmos-powered soundbar.”

In Australia, the JBL Soundbar 9.1 is priced at AU$1499 and available through JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags JBLJBL Bar 9.1

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?