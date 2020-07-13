You can now watch Optus Sport on your LG TV

Credit: Optus

LG WebOS-based Smart TVs now have a dedicated Optus Sport app.

Assuming you already have an Optus Sport account plus an active subscription for the service, all you need to do is load up the app on your LG WebOS app store and download it to get stuck into things. OLED or not, so long you're using a model from 2017 onwards, you should be good.



According to Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia “At LG Australia, we’re passionate about creating shared experiences in the home through our suite of home entertainment products. That’s why we’re thrilled to offer LG customers access to their favourite sport directly from their LG Smart TVs."

The move marks the first dedicated Optus Sport app for a specific brand of smart TV. Previously, the service supported big-screen playback via Fetch, Apple TV, Android TV, Apple Airplay, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, desktop web browsers, tablets, mobile phones and laptops.



“Optus Sport is thrilled to be adding another platform so fans can catch all the football action they want with their LG Smart TV,” Optus’ Head of TV and Content Corin Dimopoulos said.







