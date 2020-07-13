Samsung adds to soundbar lineup with Q950T and Q900T

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Samsung's latest lineup of Dolby Atmos soundbars is getting a little bolder with a pair of new high-end options.

Positioned at the apex of the brand's 2020 soundbar range, the new Samsung HW-950T features support for 9.1.4-channel home theater setups as well as the usual Dolby Atmos, TrueHD, eARC and DTS:X. In addition to the usual subwoofer, a pair of upward-firing rear speakers are also included here.

As with the rest of Samsung's premium soundbar range, the HW-950T comes ready to play nice with the brand's QLED TVs, letting the two complement one another rather than have the soundbar replace the TV speakers outright.

As opposed to the HW-950T, the Samsung HW-900T is only 7.1.4-channel but is otherwise just as feature rich as its pricier counterpart. 

Both the Samsung HW-950T and HW-900T comes with support for Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem and Amazon Alexa control. The two soundbars have also been specifically designed to match the form factor of Samsung's latest QLEDs.

“Samsung collaborated with the U.S Audio Lab to develop multi-dimensional surround sound that could be more readily enjoyed by consumers at home, which was previously only possible with a separate, expensive home-theater system,” said Seong Cho, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Product Marketing of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“In addition to improving sound quality, we also focused on fine-tuning the soundbar’s design aesthetic by using eco-friendly textiles, made by the Danish premium brand Kvadrat."

In Australia, the Samsung HW-Q950T is priced at AU$2099 while the Samsung HW-900T is priced at AU$1599. Both will be available from mid-July from Samsung directly as well as via their usual retail and eCommerce partners.


Tags samsungSoundbars

Fergus Halliday
