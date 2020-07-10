Telstra announce additional COVID-19 relief measures for Melbourne-based customers

(PC World) on

Credit: Telstra

Telstra are looking to make things easier for consumer and small business customers in the Melbourne metropolitan area and Mitchell shire, amid a return to Stage 3 lockdown restrictions.

As per a blog post by Telstra Group Executive for Consumer & Small Business Michael Ackland, "we want to help our affected customers stay connected – that’s why we’re offering our eligible consumer and small business customers in those areas additional mobile data, as well as offering unlimited home phone calls to pensioners."

Select Telstra customers on a post-paid mobile phone or mobile broadband plan will net themselves an extra 25GB of data to use within 30 days. Meanwhile, pre-paid customers who recharge for $40 or more will get an extra 10GB to use within 28-30 days depending on the nature of their existing plan.

These offer will last until the 31st of August.

Telstra are also offering consumer and small business home broadband customers unlimited data at no additional charge until the same date.

While home phone and broadband customers won't have to do anything to receive the above benefits, mobile customers will need to apply for the data through the My Telstra app.

While many of Telstra's previous COVID-19 measures expired at the end of June, the telco still offers eligibble small business customers the ability to hibernate their fixed business services. More information on how to do this is available here.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags TelstracoronavirusCOVID-19

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?