Telstra temporarily trim NBN 100 prices for new FTTP and HFC customers

(PC World) on

Credit: Telstra

Telstra are giving new NBN100 customers a $20 discount on their first three months.

Working out to a total saving of $60, the move brings the initial pricing of the telco's NBN100 plan down from AU$110/month to AU$90/month. To take advantage of the deal, sign up using the widget below:

As usual there are a few terms and conditions here.

Deal or no, Telstra's NBN100 plan is contract free. However, if you cancel within the first 24-months, you'll need to pay out the remaining value of your modem. On top of that, If your residence doesn't have an FTTP or HFC connection, you won't be eligible at all.

If you're keen to save a little bit of additional cash, you can also sign up for the deal online. Doing so will waive the $99 connection fee and net you a free month of Foxtel Now.

This promotion is set to expire on August 31st.

For a quick rundown of how Telstra's NBN plans compare to the competition, check out the widget below:



Tags TelstraNBN plans

Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
